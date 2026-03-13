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Fantastic Flora! Gauchos ace leads UCSB to program record-tying 13th straight win

FLORA
UCSB Athletics
Flora improves to 5-0 on the year
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Published 11:09 pm

DAVIS, Calif. (KEYT) - UCSB ace Jackson Flora shined on the road as the Gauchos match a program record with their 13th straight win blanking UC Davis 4-0.

Flora, who is expected to be a high first round selection in this summer's MLB Draft, pitched 7 1/3 innings of 2-hit shutout ball, striking out 11 and walking just one. He is now 5-0 on the year and lowered his ERA to a microscopic 1.15 on the season.

The Gauchos (14-2, 4-0 in Big West) collected 11 hits which included a 2-run double by Nick Husovsky in the fifth inning.

(Husovsky celebrates after driving in a pair of runs. UCSB Athletics)

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