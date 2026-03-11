Skip to Content
UCSB crushes Saint Mary’s to extend win streak to 12 games

Noah Karliner scored 3 runs in the win
Published 12:00 am

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Noah Karliner smashed a 3-run home run in the bottom the first inning as UCSB rolled to a 12th straight win, 13-3 over Saint Mary's in a game shortened to 6 1/2 innings due to the run-rule.

Karliner had 3 RBI and 3 runs scores while William Vasseur also knocked in 3 runs as the 22nd ranked Gauchos improved to 13-2 on the year.

Eleven of the wins in this streak have come at home.

Jonathan Mendez and Rowan Kelly each added 2 RBI as the Gauchos followed up their 3-run first inning with 4 more runs in the third before a 5-run outburst in the sixth inning.

