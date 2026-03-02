Another Sable Setback: State Judge prevents Texas Oil Company from Restarting Pipeline by Keeping Legal Injunction in Place

SANTA BARBARA Calif.—On Friday, a state judge kept a legal injunction in place preventing Sable from restarting its pipeline.

But while state judges are stopping sable for now… there are broader legal battles over whether federal agencies or California regulators have the ultimate authority.

“Despite Trump's attempt to federalize the pipelines and Sable’s reliance on the Trump administration, the injunction for now remains in place,” said Environmental Defense Center Attorney Jeremy Frankel.

At the end of 2024, the State Fire Marshal gave sable waivers to operate its pipeline.

but the Environmental Defense Center challenged those waivers and won a legal injunction.

"… And the injunction prevents Sable from restarting the pipelines until they have certain necessary approvals, which they don't yet have,” said Frankel.”

Sable has failed so far to get that injunction lifted.

“California law…and California injunctions still matter in this case,” said Environmental Defense Center Executive Director Alex Katz.

Federal regulators have already approved some of Sable's plans to restart operations.

But state authorities and environmental groups argue California’s permitting and oversight requirements must still be met.

“They're enjoined from restarting their enjoined from making any repairs on the pipeline. They still have all these approvals that they need,” said Katz.

To fund operations and repairs, sable raised money twice— $295 million last may and another $250 million in November, but the company is millions of dollars in debt after several lawsuits.

“So I think at this point, it's time we just acknowledge this is stuck in the mud. It's not working out. It's time to just pull the plug on this project, honestly, and just get rid of this equipment before it can cause any more harm to this part of the state,” said Katz.

Sable still cannot move oil onshore through its pipeline network without meeting state regulatory conditions.

For now, Sable only remains able to operate production offshore.

You didn't hear from Sable in our report because even though we reached out Sable has declined to comment.