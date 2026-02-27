Earl Warren Showgrounds Board of Directors Cancels Master Plan, Horse Community Says “It’s a win.”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Earl Warren Show Grounds is known for events like rodeos and a major carnival.

But a new plan to move away from horse events and bring in activities such as pickle ball and soccer is now canceled due to court challenges from opponents of that new direction.

“Everybody knows that there needs to be some changes and improvements here. We just want to see that the improvements, you know, incorporate everybody who's used the place in the past. Respects the historic values of the fairgrounds,” said local attorney Phil Seymour.

Seymour says the cancellation follows a lawsuit over not following environmental review laws.

“ Before you make a big plan, you have to analyze the environmental impacts and see how it's going to affect the neighbors, how it's going to affect drainage and the air pollution, traffic, all those things. And in this location. And there's potential to do a lot of harm if you try and overbuild,” said Seymour.

Seymour says canceling the plan stops the court case from continuing.

“I've been sitting in and listening to every meeting since September. Meeting of 2019,” said community member Lynne Sherman, who has been waiting on the edge of her seat to see what happens next.

Options moving forward include doing those environmental requirements or coming up with an entirely new plan.

“We want to see this move forward, obviously. But the manner that's best for everyone involved. large animal rescue, the fire service, people that come in for, Red cross services during emergencies. This facility serves them all,” said Santa Barbara Equine Evacuation President Ronda Hathaway.

The decision on moving forward rests with the board that oversees Earl Warren.

Late Friday afternoon we received a statement that reads in part “The board is now stepping back from plans to make specific changes.”

The work done toward those changes can be a starting point for continued dialog.

Earl Warren's Chief Executive Officer Ben Sprague says the goal is to come up with a plan that honors the legacy related to horses, recreation and community service.

His full statement reads, The Earl Warren Showgrounds has made the decision to step back from the previously shared Master Plan framework to ensure there is no misunderstanding regarding its status. This is fundamentally a reset of process rather than a departure from ideas. The plan was always intended as a conceptual vision designed to spark dialogue, explore possibilities, and help guide long-term thinking about the future of the Showgrounds — not as an approved or phased implementation plan.

We remain confident in the thoughtful work, community input, and ideas reflected in the concept, and believe it offers a valuable starting point for continued dialogue. As planning moves forward, the Showgrounds is committed to a transparent and collaborative process that reflects the diverse needs and perspectives of the broader community, supported by appropriate environmental review and ongoing public engagement. We remain optimistic about exploring concepts that strengthen the Showgrounds as a regional asset while honoring its historic equestrian, recreational, and community-serving legacy.”