“Forward Ever Backward Never” Celebrates 5th year of Beloved Black History Tradition in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif.— The Isla Vista Community uplifted black culture at their “Forward Ever, Backward Never” event.

“I find my joy in music. And so I hope other people can find joy in music, too,” said local musician DJ TStone.

Alla McKeon got people dancing and reflecting.

She says she selected each song with intention to reflect the powerful voices in black history.

“A lot of classic songs by songwriters who in their time had to enter through a back door, you know, and were so that, you know, strictly used for their talent and, but were delivering their messages with all the love, all the same,” said McKeon, who is the CoFounder of “Forward Ever Backward Never.”

She created this event alongside the late Sojourner Kincaide Rolle, after Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District General Manager Kimberly Kiefer reached out.

Kiefer saw a need for more inclusivity and community following the killing of George Floyd.

Alla McKeon said that the community needs an outlet to “celebrate the amazing history and the vast and rich history of African Americans.”

Five years later the event has grown into a beloved tradition.

“It used to be actually across the street at Little Acorn Park. It's first year. And since then, we've kind of outgrown two across the street to the, community center. And, it's been great to see this event evolve over the years,” said IVRPD Assistant General Manager Luis Valerio.

Isla Vista Recreation And Parks District says events like these are important now more than ever.

And the college students agree.

“It really connects the campus and the community here in Ivy, to celebrate Black History Month. And it's sort of a closing event, for us to really honor our ancestors as well as just celebrate the amazing excellence of the black community,” said Black Student Life Coordinator Julianna Swilley.

As visitors gobbled up delicious soul food, they sat back and honored the people who made this event possible.

Many wrote letters to local organizations thanking them for their contribution.

And to keep things exciting there was some friendly competition over black history trivia.