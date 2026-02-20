Textbook Tribulations: UC Santa Barbara Students Hold Press Conference to Address High Cost of Books

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—UC Santa Barbara first year Student Mar Lopez is fighting an uphill battle, and she’s hoping to turn the page.

“I remember thinking like, ‘Wow, like, this is a lot.’ And like, just for one class, it's ten weeks and I have to do this for what, the next four years?” said Lopez.



The Education Data Initiative says college students spend roughly $1,300 per year on books and supplies.



“Another math textbook— I couldn't afford it. And honestly, I didn't read the textbook at all. And maybe that's why I didn't do too well. And I actually had to withdraw from that class as well, because I just couldn't buy the textbook,” said Lopez.



Textbooks can range anywhere between $10 to $300.



“I get to the counter and the total says like $280 something. I, I was just stunned. And I told the girl, ‘I’m sorry. You're going to have to put that back,’” said UCSB 1st Year Student Karissa Gomez.



Students say the financial strain has become worse after the shift from offline homework to online assignments that require access codes.



Students are calling on the university to come to an agreement regarding lowering the cost of textbooks and creating other avenues of access to online materials.



Students say open source content is a great alternative.



“CALPIRG actually found that 36% of students took courses already that only offered free resources. So it's like already a possibility. We just have to make sure the institutions and everyone is pushing towards that,” said UCSB Third Year Student Zarick MacDonald.

One professor says its just part of overall cost crisis.



“That's outrageous. But I think that's one of the smaller issues that we're facing in higher education today. I mean, public education was supposed to be public education. It's supposed to be affordable,” said UCSB Chicano Studies Professor Gerardo Aldana.