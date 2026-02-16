Heavy rain creates dangerous road conditions across Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.—A two vehicle crash around 9 AM Monday shut down Highway 126 between Fillmore and Santa Paula.



Multiple crews responded to the crash. The highway has since reopened.



One person died, and two others were injured.



“One of those patients, unfortunately, was determined to be deceased at the scene. The second patient was transported via by the VC air unit, airlifted to a local trauma center with moderate to severe injuries. A third patient received minor injuries and was transported by ground ambulance,” said Ventura County Fire Spokesman Andrew Dowd.



One of the challenges firefighters faced in this incident was that there was a vehicle resting on top of another vehicle.



“Any time we have a significant, traumatic injuries, we're racing against the clock. We need to get our patients to the hospital as quickly as possible,” said Dowd.



Dowd says their firefighters are expertly trained in extrication and stabilization techniques.

The official cause of this crash is under investigation, but officials are warning people to lower their speeds on slick roads.



“I try my best not to go on the roads unless I absolutely have to. And then when we do we're just super, super safe. But you do see the people still like speeding along and that really, you know, I really wish everybody would be safer out there,” said Lacee Green, who lives in Oxnard.

Drivers are also urged to avoid crossing flooded streets, as even a few inches of fast-moving water can sweep a vehicle away.



“I mean, not really any big concerns. Hopefully nobody has any flooding or anything like that,” said Gabriela Hernandez, who lives in Oxnard.

Residents are advised to secure outdoor items, clear storm drains if it’s safe to do so, and stay updated on emergency alerts.