Film Festival Fashion Favorites: A-Listers Dazzle In Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The festival showcased bold colors and tailored outfits, especially at the Virtuosos Award ceremony.



“Other than the shoes, I feel super duper comfortable and that feels really good,” said Academy Award Nominee Wunmi Mosaku from “Sinners.”

At the Virtuosos stars like Sydney Sweeney brought “Old Hollywood Glam” to Santa Barbara.



Teyana Taylor showcased a liquified white column dress with frayed textures.



Chase Infiniti showed a shift toward architectural bold fashion.



But it’s not just a fashion statement. It’s fashion making a statement.



We spoke with a “Swiftie" who says she wore her Taylor Swift shirt as a way of calling out the entertainment industry for commodifying talent.



“It's really about subverting the status quo. And, I mean, Taylor's a big, a big someone that I'm a huge fan of, but I think that, like, this kind of embodies the film where it's basically just like, hey, we can do it our own way,” said “Sell Your House” Actress Deborah Lee Smith.

Many of the outfits are telling a story, including those of some film fans!



And of course filmmakers themselves found creative ways to promote their movies.



Some members of the press went all out, saying it was a strategy to catch the eyes of the celebrities so they can get an interview.



“I always think about what's trending. What's going to make people come and talk to me, basically, because you're fighting over every other journalist.So something that stands out and power heels because the totally you are, the more they can see you,” said “Press Pass LA” Reporter Andi Lew.

We also noticed some fun trends including the comeback of the polka dots.



“Well, I was feeling polka dots were very Santa Barbara, so we're here. And I thought, what better to wear than I don't know, it felt very like Julia Roberts, I guess,” said attendee Jennifer Birmingham.

“It’s vintage Betsey Johnson and the colors are just… I love it. I wanna keep it. He doesn’t know that,” said “Relatively Normal” Producer Chloe Coleman.

Some fashionistas got resourceful.



“okay, secret time. This is technically pajamas. Oh, you said I bought and it said pajamas on it. and I said Oh that’s not pajamas that’s gonna look so cute,” said Actress Emiliana Jasper.

And of course a love letter to Santa Barbara.



“I like the embroidery. Santa Barbara is a place with special. There's always a little bit of you need a little bit of color,” said “Relatively Normal” Producer Allison Coleman.