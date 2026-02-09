Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and more! Hollywood talent takes Center Stage at SBIFF’s Virtuoso Awards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—From rising stars to industry veterans, this night spotlights career defining roles.

“The scale of this is quite insane. I just did the little walk and that was crazy.” So I can't wrap my head around it, honestly,” said “One Battle after Another” star Chase Infiniti.

Chase Infiniti is being honored for her film debut in “One Battle After Another.”

“It’s been the biggest dream come true,” said Infiniti.

Artist Teyana Taylor recently won a Golden Globe for her role in “One Battle After Another.” Now, she’s up for her first Oscar for the same role.

“ I knew this movie would shake the table and spark conversation,” said Taylor.

The high tension action thriller follows a retired revolutionary living in hiding, and it has a lot to say about activism.

“I love that Paul used his voice and his platform to spread awareness about what is happening. And he’s not allowing anyone to turn a blind eye,” said Taylor.

Teyana Taylor didn't just sign autographs. she also hugged a lot of members of the press.

The “One Battle After Another” stars were in good company with Renate Reinsve, Amy Madigan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Wagner Moura.

Also honored Sunday were Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney, drawing the loudest fans.

Many in the all star lineup are nominated for Oscars.

Following the red carpet was a special Q and A with each Virtuoso on stage in the Arlington.

Monday night will also be a big one with Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, And Benicio Del Toro.