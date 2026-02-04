Romantic Short Film about Type 1 Diabetes Set to Premiere at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—“My Type” is a story about connection, courage, and finding love while navigating life with Type 1 diabetes.

It’s based on the real-life relationship of Zach White and Elise Scalfani, whose love story began with a flirty message in a Type 1 diabetes chat room.

“I was like, ‘What’s a good, you know, diabetic friendly pickup line?’ and ended up with, ‘Hey, I think you're my type,’”said Zach White.

The story then gained national attention after it circulated in People Magazine.

Now, the short film is shining a light on life with Type 1 diabetes.

Zach White, Lives in Los Angeles It affects you like, mentally, like emotionally, physically in ways that other people can't really understand.

Elise Scalfani, Lives in Los Angeles you're making so many extra decisions during the day and you know planning what you have to eat, how much medicine you're supposed to take.

The filmmaker Daniela Ruah says the short film reveals how a diagnosis can shape the way people live.

“Some people might want to live to the fullest because they have a specific condition diagnosis, and somebody else might sort of have more fears and trying new things and really going for it in their life,” said Ruah.

She says shooting in Santa Barbara was a no-brainer.

“Just the visual, like the architecture, like you walk down State Street, the way the sun hits those trees, that the depth of field that you get out of the length of State Street, and then all the buildings with the tiles and the Spanish style. It's just so charming and wonderful and beautiful,” said Ruah.

“My Type” premieres Saturday evening at the McHurley Film Center.

It will be shown again in the same place next Monday afternoon.