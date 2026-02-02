San Luis Obispo Police search for attempted robber

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – San Luis Obispo Police are searching for an attempted robber from a Home Depot just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

The man attempted to steal over $1,800 in merchandise before a struggle ensued, and he eventually fled to Whole Foods, according to the SLOPD.

The man changed his clothes at Whole Foods and drove off in a dark sedan, wearing a gray shirt, jeans, and black shoes, according to the SLOPD.

Those who can help identify the man are asked to call Officer LaDow or Crime Stoppers.