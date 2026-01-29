Channel League boys basketball: San Marcos wins 7th straight, Dons move closer to title

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

San Marcos 61, Dos Pueblos 51: The Royals exploded for 29 points in the third quarter to take a 54-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Chargers used a 14-0 run to make it close but San Marcos held them off for a seventh straight win. The Royals lost at DP earlier this month.

(San Marcos gets revenge on DP with a 10-point win. Entenza Design).

Brody Green and Koji Hefner scored 16 points apiece while Sergio Landeros added 15 points as the Royals improve to 10-2 in league.

(Sergio Landeros scored 8 of the Royals 12 first quarter points. Entenza Design).

Santa Barbara 76, Oxnard 58: Levi Oakes poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the Dons to a crucial road win. Santa Barbara leads the Channel League by one game over San Marcos with just two games left. The Dons are 11-1 in league and host Ventura on Friday.

Pacifica 59, Buena 54: Tommy Williams and Will Jones Jr. scored 19 points apiece for the Tritons.