Skip to Content
Top Stories

Channel League boys basketball: San Marcos wins 7th straight, Dons move closer to title

D6E_8558
Entenza Design
San Marcos avenges an earlier season loss to DP
By
New
Published 12:07 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

San Marcos 61, Dos Pueblos 51: The Royals exploded for 29 points in the third quarter to take a 54-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Chargers used a 14-0 run to make it close but San Marcos held them off for a seventh straight win. The Royals lost at DP earlier this month.

(San Marcos gets revenge on DP with a 10-point win. Entenza Design).

Brody Green and Koji Hefner scored 16 points apiece while Sergio Landeros added 15 points as the Royals improve to 10-2 in league.

(Sergio Landeros scored 8 of the Royals 12 first quarter points. Entenza Design).

Santa Barbara 76, Oxnard 58: Levi Oakes poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the Dons to a crucial road win. Santa Barbara leads the Channel League by one game over San Marcos with just two games left. The Dons are 11-1 in league and host Ventura on Friday.

Pacifica 59, Buena 54: Tommy Williams and Will Jones Jr. scored 19 points apiece for the Tritons.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.