Major Bill to Expand Farm Aid and Delay Cal Fresh Changes Introduced to House of Representatives

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Between changing weather conditions, a tense political climate, and rising tariffs, it’s been a tough year for Uriel Hernandez.

“Things are more, more expensive, compared to other years, and, with new tariffs coming along and us using mostly equipment, that is built overseas, like the John Deere tractors,” said Hernandez, who owns Seacliff Farms.

And it’s not just equipment that’s pricey. It’s nearly everything in the farming process.

The American Farm Bureau estimates more than $50 billion in losses across the last three crop years.

Last year’s loss was the steepest at $28 billion, influenced by Trump’s tariffs.

But Hernandez says he can’t pass along the cost, because he’d then be out of business.

“We can't increase our prices because then, the consumers won't go out there and, you know, buy expensive stuff, but, we'll usually just cut people, the staff…Instead of doing it with three people, we do it with two. We just try to maximize as much as we can.” said Hernandez.

Local Congressman Salud Carbajal has joined other Democrats on the House Agriculture Committee to introduce the Farm And Family Relief Act, which would help farmers like Hernandez.

“Farmers are hurting and they are on the verge, many of them, of going bankrupt. And this would provide assistance to those farmers that are having trouble in light of the tariffs, the taxes that this president has imposed on our farmers,” said Congressman Carbajal.

If passed, the legislation would provide more than $16 billion dollars in supplemental payments to growers, helping cover losses due to market conditions the past two years.