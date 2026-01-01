Wild Win: Cal Poly’s “Jungle Jumpstart” Scores Rose Parade’s Top Honor

PASADENA, Calif.—Nineteen marching bands, 17 equestrian teams, and 39 floral floats marched along the 5 and a half mile route on Colorado Blvd.



Despite the rain thousands of people showed up with high spirits.



Colorful floats mesmerized visitors, but only one rolled away with this year’s sweepstakes trophy for most beautiful entry—Cal Poly's “Jungle Jumpstart" float, featuring a robot being repaired by animals from the jungle.



This marks the 77th year that Cal Poly Pomona and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo have worked together to create a Rose Parade float.



We caught up with them on Monday when they finalized the float.



“As students working together over 250 miles apart, we really thought that this showed us who we were,” said Cal Poly Float President Aubrey Goings.

The theme of Thursday’s parade was “The Magic in Teamwork.”



It’s been a big year for Indiana’s Hoosiers.



“That is a bucket list trip for me. I was the ball boy on the 1967 Rose Bowl team. Wanted to come. Didn't get a chance to come. Here I am, 58 years later with my wife, my daughters and these two great guys. Go I-U!” said David Malson, who was visiting from Michigan.

You can take a closer look at all the Rose Parade floats at Floatfest in Pasadena Friday and Saturday.

