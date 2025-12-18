Federal government takes over regulatory control of Sable Offshore’s pipelines in Santa Barbara and Kern Counties

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—The Federal government now has regulatory control of Sable Offshore’s pipelines in Santa Barbara and Kern counties.



The pipelines are now classified as interstate, revoking the California Fire Marshal's oversight.



During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Sable argued the pipelines are held to high standards.



“This is now one of the safest pipeline systems in the world. Subject to the most stringent standards, it managed by a team with decades of exemplary operating experience,” said Sable Offshore Vice President Steve Rusch in Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting.

The Department of Transportation says it inspected the pipeline in December and ultimately agreed with Sable's contention that it is an interstate pipeline, partly because the pipeline originates on the outer continental shelf.



This change in oversight comes after the State Fire Marshal told Sable in October it had issues with its pipeline repairs.



“This equipment has been dormant and idle for for ten years since the last big oil spill. So, that may be why this is all happening, right now, right before the end of the year. Because, this a new requirement for a permit is, is, starts on January 1st,” said Environmental Defense Center Executive Director Alex Katz.



The Environmental Defense Center says that even if the Federal Government allows Sable to restart the pipeline, it would be illegal without getting other necessary approvals.



“Federal law requires that they conduct an environmental review first and that there's a public process, including public comments, so people can weigh in. And obviously that hasn't happened yet. They have not, they don't have an easement from state parks,” said Katz.



With court battles and regulatory challenges threatening the pipeline re-start, Sable had started to pursue an offshore vessel to transport oil.

We asked Sable if that was still their focus.

A spokesperson simply told us they want to underscore that the Federal government is calling it an active pipeline.

