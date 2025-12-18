Caleb Clark stays home and signs with Cal Poly

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KEYT) - The Central Coast is keeping star football player Caleb Clark as the Arroyo Grande High school senior signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Cal Poly.

Clark along with teammate Dustin Reed took part in a signing celebration at Arroyo Grande High School.

The punter/kicker Reed signed with McPherson College, an NAIA school in Kansas.

(Signature moment for both Reed and Clark. Courtesy photo).

Clark led the Eagles to a CIF-Central Section Division 2 championship with his game-breaking ability from the wide receiver and running back position.

He was at the Cal Poly press conference last week when the Mustangs introduced Tim Skipper as their new head football coach.

Reed kicked the winning field goal in overtime to lift AG to the championship at Bakersfield.