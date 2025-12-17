Covered California Encourages Customers to Review Their Options Before Enrollment Deadline

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) — Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman says it’s a challenging time to navigate health insurance plans, as people are left wondering whether congress will extend the enhanced premium tax credits.



“For those that are seeing these things in the news and seeing these headlines, it is so important that you look and see what this means for you, your family, your household,” said Altman.



"And so when families are looking at, you know, an increase, from, what might currently be $415 a month to then what might be $664 a month, a 60% increase in the one bill is, you know, that's hard to to manage when you're at the lower income levels,” said Maria Gardner from the County of Santa Barbara Department of Social Services.

Roughly 90,000 people on the south coast are currently enrolled in Covered California.



There are resources for enrollees and newcomers to find the ideal plan.



“These are community organizations, clinics, insurance agents who are here in the Santa Barbara region. They speak over 40 languages across the state and they are here to help at no cost to you as your guides. That is what we are here to do,” said Altman.



Open enrollment runs through January 31st.



But for those who want coverage starting January 1st, the deadline for enrollment is December 31st.



Others are encouraged to check whether they qualify for Medi-Cal.



“If someone qualifies for Medi-Cal in Santa Barbara County, we have a managed health care plan set in Cal Health. So all of our, clients are enrolled through that managed health care plan, and they'll have help picking a primary care physician and, deciding on what services, are needed for them through that primary health care, managed health care plan model,” said Gardner.



Roughly 160,000 people in Santa Barbara County are enrolled in Medi-Cal, about 1 in every 3 people.

