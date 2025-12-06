Skip to Content
Two men arrested for shoplifting Pismo Beach 7-Eleven

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) – Pismo Beach Police arrested two men for shoplifting at a city 7-Eleven just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

One of the two men, 20, pointed a gun at a store clerk during the crime before police found the involved car in downtown Pismo Beach, according to the PBPD.

PBPD officers found the two men and arrested them before booking them into the SLO County Jail. PBPD officers interviewed two women associated with the two suspects before releasing them.

The 20-year-old received the following charges and has a bail of $109,000:

  • PC 211 - Robbery
  • PC 25850(a) - Carry Loaded Firearm
  • PC 12022.53(b) - Commit Felony with Firearm
  • PC 148(a)(1) - Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer
  • Four out of county misdemeanor warrants

The 22-year-old received the following charges and has a bail of $50,000:

  • PC 30305(a)(1) - Prohibited Person Possess Firearm Ammunition
  • PC 4573(a) - Bring Controlled Substance into Jail Facility
  • PC 11378- Possess Controlled Substance for Sale
  • PC 166(a)(4) - Disobey Court Order
  • PC 459.5(a) - Shoplifting
