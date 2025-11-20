Cal Poly picks up road win at Big 12 school Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, (KEYT) - Sophomore guards Cayden Ward (28 points) and Hamad Mousa (26) each enjoyed new career scoring highs Thursday evening as the Cal Poly men’s basketball program sank 14 three-pointers to fuel a 92-85 victory at Utah.

Fellow sophomore Guzman Vasilic added a season best 13 points for Cal Poly (3-3), which took the lead Thursday after four minutes and failed to relinquish it after shooting a season best 50.0 (30-for-60) percent from the floor and 56.0 (14-for-25) percent from three-point range.

Guard Pewter Bandelj finished with 11 points for Cal Poly, which secured its first and only win against a current Big 12 program since defeating Arizona State on Dec. 2, 1949.

Ward (above) also led the Mustangs with eight rebounds Thursday as Cal Poly dealt Utah (5-1) its first defeat of the year.

A Mousa tip-in handed Cal Poly the 7-5 lead four minutes into action before three-pointers from Bandelj and Vasilic stretched the early advantage. Two Ward free throws midway through the half handed Cal Poly its first double-digit lead at 22-12.

A transition three-pointer by Vasilic furthered Cal Poly’s lead to 30-19 with eight minutes remaining in the opening half. The Mustangs, who led by as much as 15 points, shot 54.8 (17-for-31) percent from the floor and knocked down nine first-half three-pointers to lead at the break, 50-39.

Individually, Ward and Mousa were a combined 12-for-13 from the floor during the first half with 18 points apiece.

An early second-half three-pointer from Vasilic pushed Cal Poly’s advantage to 55-41 before Utah countered with a 7-0 run. The Mustangs, however, required just two minutes to regain the double-digit lead with a Bandelj three-pointer placing Cal Poly up 60-50 with 16 minutes to play.

Cal Poly still led 73-62 with 10 minutes to go before Utah produced a 12-3 run to cut its gap to 76-74 with six minutes remaining. A Bandelj free throw and two more from Davis kept Cal Poly in front before a reverse Davis layup made it a three-possession game with four-and-a-half to go.

A Bandelj layup reaffirmed the double-digit lead with three minutes to go as Cal Poly led by as much as 12 down the stretch.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics).