Wednesday is calm before the storm Thursday

Onshore flow and increasing cloud cover will bring significant cooling to the Central Coast. Today will be the last day of the week of mild conditions before rain makes an impact on Thursday through the rest of week.

A low pressure system will bring rain and cool winds. The first band of moisture will arrive early Thursday morning and the storm system will be a slow moving system which is something to keep in mind.

Areas north of Point Conceptions will get the rain impact on Thursday morning, so as you take to the roads Thursday morning, be sure to give yourself extra time and be cautious. There is a bit of uncertainty with this system as models continue to shift and change. Currently models show 1.5 inches to 2 inches of rain from Thursday morning to Friday night in places like Santa Barbara and Ventura county, so now would be the time to over prepare rather than be under prepared. San Luis Obispo county is showing about 1.5 inches of rain from Thursday to Friday. Higher terrain and burn scar areas are going to be a concern with this system. Localized ponding and flooding is looking certain. The storm system is slowing moving so as it moves toward Ventura County, it builds and then retrogrades back toward Santa Barbara county, which continues rain chances until at least Sunday.

With models changing with this system, be sure to keep up to date with First Alert Weather Center and keep storm alerts on to stay up to date. If there is one thing to remember, it's that Thursday will see moderate to heavy rain.