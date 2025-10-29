Skip to Content
Top Stories

Dons sweep into the CIF-SS D5 semifinals

D6E_7687
Entenza Design
Dons will play at Ontario Christian in semifinals
By
Published 11:48 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - The Dons made short work of the Gahr Gladiators as Santa Barbara completes a sweep in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 quarterfinal match in girls volleyball.

The Dons cruised 25-11, 25-20, 25-20 to advance to Saturday's semifinal match at Ontario Christian.

Junior Blake Saunders led the way with 16 kills and 4 aces while Lola Heckman added 7 kills.

(Sophomore Jules Horton filled up the stat sheet with 24 assists, 5 digs, 3 aces and 2 kills. Entenza Design).

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara dons

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.