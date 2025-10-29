Dons sweep into the CIF-SS D5 semifinals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - The Dons made short work of the Gahr Gladiators as Santa Barbara completes a sweep in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 quarterfinal match in girls volleyball.

The Dons cruised 25-11, 25-20, 25-20 to advance to Saturday's semifinal match at Ontario Christian.

Junior Blake Saunders led the way with 16 kills and 4 aces while Lola Heckman added 7 kills.

(Sophomore Jules Horton filled up the stat sheet with 24 assists, 5 digs, 3 aces and 2 kills. Entenza Design).