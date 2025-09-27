Paul McCartney sells out Santa Barbara Bowl in first stop of “Got Back” tour

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Beatles legend Paul McCartney took the stage Friday night at the Santa Barbara Bowl

It was an intimate one-night- only show and the kick off to his 2025 “Got Back” Tour.

The Bowl used a lottery system through its ticketing provider AXS to make sure tickets went into the hands of actual fans and not resellers.

Fans say the line to get into the historic venue wrapped around the neighboring community for close to a mile.

“I brought pictures of myself on the Magical Mystery Tour, Penny Lane at Strawberry Fields and crossing Abbey Road at each of their houses. They grew up in.,” said Tiffany Story, who lives in Santa Barbara.

“The whole thing has me so fired up. I had older hippie siblings that used to play the Beatles all the time. So I want to hear the day in the life, a day in the life that is going to be cosmic,” said Paul Vercammen, who lives in Santa Barbara.

The 5,000 seat venue was a sold out show and a phone-free experience.