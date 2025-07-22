Stubborn clouds & cool temperatures Tuesday, tracking a cool week

Clouds reappear Tuesday morning and will hang around throughout the evening. Some beaches may not see the sun, while others will see a few hours of clearing. Temperatures will stay below average and most areas will struggle back into the mid to upper 60s, while the south coast will barely hit 70. Grab a sweater as you exit the door! Winds will be blustery through Gaviota and marine waters may be choppy at times. Enjoy a nice walk or run by the beach!

More clouds and fog will impact temperatures Wednesday. Another gradual clearing pattern will emerge with some beaches failing to see the sun. Highs rise into the low 60s and 70s, while its still warm inland nearing the 80s. Grab a warm coffee, stay warm and enjoy!

Cool cloudy conniptions will greet us Thursday morning. Fog and the marine layer may produce misting and drizzle. The low pressure system that has been acting as an "air conditioning system" will bring strong onshore flow and hold the clouds in place. Minimal to slow clearing patterns are expected until Friday and this weekend, where we warm slightly and clouds clear quicker. Winds pick up these days and appear up to advisory levels, more details to come.