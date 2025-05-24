Artists at I Madonarri Street Painting Festival share art inspiration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Old Santa Barbara Mission plaza gets transformed during the I Madonarri festival for its 39th year.

Madonarri or street painters allows artists of all ages to create breath taking images for festival goers to see.

“We’re representing Ganna Walska Lotusland, where we work," said Emily Hoeflinger. "So we’re doing a Cycad which is a type of plant which we’re really excited about, we have a bunch of them in our Cycad garden.”

One artist who has been participating in the festival for 23 years shared where her inspiration came from

“This is a piece by an illustrator named Mary Dimova and I reached out to her online." said artist Dawn Morrison Wagner. "I discovered her on Instagram and asked if she would be okay with me using her gorgeous image for a chalk festival, this piece is called Spring maiden.”

The festival is a fundraiser for Children’s Creative Project for the arts education programs in schools through out the Central Coast.

“That is what makes this festival special is Children’s Creative Project supporting the arts in the schools because I was a Santa Barbara student it was my art class at La Colina Junior High School that got me kinda inspired and started to come to the festival here in Santa Barbara," said Wagner.