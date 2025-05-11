Fire crews tackle 100 acre grass fire in Santa Margarita Saturday night

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – CAL Fire SLO crews fought a 100-acre grass fire in Santa Margarita near East Pozo Road on Highway 58 just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Both ground and air personnel helped in the initial attack on the flames, but CAL Fire SLO was still on the scene Sunday morning.

Crews will continue to fight the fire until it is fully under control and more information on the fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.