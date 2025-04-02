Skip to Content
Avery Leck leads San Marcos to track and field sweep over rivals DP and SB

ENT_4728
Entenza Design
Santa Barbara Dons Malachi Johnston won the shotput and the discus
By
today at 12:11 am
Published 11:59 pm

GOLETA, Calif. - On a windy day it was San Marcos enjoying sweeping success over rivals Santa Barbara and host Dos Pueblos.

The Royals dominated the Crosstown Showdown as the boys won with 71 points to Santa Barbara's 34 and DP's 30.

San Marcos girls totaled 62 points to the Chargers 36 and Santa Barbara's 29.

Junior Avery Leck was the only athlete to capture four individual wins.

The San Marcos standout Leck won the 110m hurdles, 100m sprint, 300m hurdles and the high jump with a PR of 5 feet, five inches.

On the boys side Royals junior Logan Patterson Deakyne captured both the 400m race and the 300m hurdles.

He also anchored the winning 4x400 race for San Marcos.

His brother TJ Deakyne won the long jump with a PR of 21 feet, 9 inches and he anchored the winning 4x100 race for San Marcos.

(Santa Barbara's Malachi Johnston won both the shotput and the discus. Entenza Design).

For all of the results please visit https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/592809/results

