Lawmakers look to introduce bill to ban single use e-cigarettes

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Lawmakers announced a bill that would ban the sale of disposable vapes.

This comes as plastic pollution remains an issue in California. The proposal would target single use vapes and would stop the sale of new or refurbished single use vapes. Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin of Thousand Oaks crafted the bill.

"Long after they've been used and discarded, both the battery and the residual nicotine liquid can continue to pose a threat to the environment," said Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, (D) Thousand Oaks.

Irwin says vapes have hazardous lithium-ion batteries that contain toxic chemicals and can ignite fires. Banning single use vapes could help prevent battery acid from affecting waterways and land.

“They end up thrown in landfill where they have leftover nicotine, they have lithium, they have plastic, they have battery acid,” said Irwin.

“I totally understand the reason why people would want a flavor ban and want to ban single use cigarettes or e-cigaretttes, but at the same time, it’s just not realistic to the demand," said smoke shop employee Lauren Ainsley. "I think that instead, there should be a policy that isn’t banning but instead creating like reform.”

Previous efforts to ban single-use vapes in California and New York have failed in the past. The California Grocers Association argued in 2022 that a ban would lead to increased tobacco smuggling.

“I think there should be other ways to take this, because as we’ve seen from the flavor ban of electronic cigarettes, people just get around it, and in some ways, it creates just more unsafely for businesses and customers.”

Assemblymember Greg Hart has said that cigarettes have long harmed creeks, beaches and waterways and e-cigarettes just continue to add to the problem. He also commends Assemblymember Irwin for what she is doing with the ban.