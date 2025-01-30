A cloudy & cool Thursday morning, tracking the next series of storms

No frost or freeze alerts have been issued for Thursday morning, although temperatures will still be dangerously cold for plants. Expect a slower warming trend today as a majority of the coastline is waking up to overcast skies and some fog. The marine layer will be slower to clear and skies turn partly sunny by lunch. Temperatures hold steady into the upper 50s and mid 60s. Winds pick up by the afternoon, a typical pattern each evening.

High pressure finally brings a slight warming trend to the Central Coast Friday. While we will still wake up to some marine layer influence and areas of fog, the sun will warm the entire zone into the 60s and a few low 70s. This will be a noticeable warming trend and a delightful day to head outdoors. Skies turn partly to mostly sunny by the evening and winds will be breezy at times.

Our next chance for rain arrives this weekend. Only a 10% chance is projected through Sunday and it is likely any rain to make it to the surface will just be a misting and drizzle from the marine layer. Most of the area will fail to see any measurable rain and most areas will see no precipitation. This is due in part to a series of storms impacting the Pacific Northwest and Northern California. The next storm funnels in right behind the first and heads directly for the bay area into Tuesday. high pressure will fight with this system to keep us dry, but begins to break down by the middle of the week. This is why rain chances jump to 60% on Tuesday and 50% Wednesday. Most models show northern communities receiving some bands of light to moderate showers and storms dying off the further south they track. For now, it looks like San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara will see around a half an inch while Ventura will be just below.