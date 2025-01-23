A Crisis Preparedness and Resilience Planning session was held in Isla Vista to answer questions and give tips to the community

ISLA VISTA, Calif.- Fire safety threats have been no stranger for many in Southern California. At times evacuees have minutes to be ready, set, go. It's important to always be prepared and that's why the Isla Vista Community Service District provided a Crisis Preparedness and Resilience Planning Session.

It allowed students and community members to ask questions or share concerns about potential natural disasters in Isla Vista.

"Life safety is more important to us than a structure fire, so we will divert and try to get in there, but we may not be able to get in there because it's too late," said Captain Scott Safechuck, Santa Barbara County Fire Spokesman.

Speakers also shared important tips like clearing brush from properties, and knowing your way around your neighborhood.

"Defensible space really is eliminating the fuel around your property so that as the fire approaches and those embers start spotting and casting out in front of the fire, it doesn't have fuel to consume," explained Safechuck.

"Knowing additional ways to get in and out of your property and in and out of your community, so that if you needed to evacuate, you have those pathways in your head," said Kelly Hubbard, Santa Barbara County Emergency Management Director.

Speakers at the conference strongly encouraged everyone to register for readySBC alerts to know what is going on through out the county.

Asking members of the Isla Vista community if they had a go-bag or emergency plan ready, caught some people off guard.

"I honestly hadn't thought of it up here, I felt like most of the danger was in L.A," said community member, Maya Danovitch. "So I considered myself safe for being up here, but I think it's probably a good idea."

"I will say I have looked what are some of the items that would be most helpful in an emergency," said community member, Ethan Bertrand.

It's important to consider all natural disasters when you make your plan, not just fires, but also consider earthquakes and severe flooding in that plan.