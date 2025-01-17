911 At Ease International provides counseling, mental health support for LA First Responders

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - First Responders helping Los Angeles communities ravaged by last week's fires are getting help themselves, from a local support group.

911 At Ease International is providing counseling and mental health support for fire agencies and law enforcement -- and their families -- impacted by the ongoing tragedy.

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid, a national program that puts the spotlight on nonprofits and organizations making a difference, is taking notice.

Producers sat down with Mike McGrew, CEO and Co-Founder of 911 At Ease International, earlier this week.

"They highlight different nonprofits and organizations that do good in communities throughout the nation and we were selected as one of those organizations," said McGrew.

McGrew, who spent more than 30 years with the Santa Barbara Police Department, said often times, people impacted by disasters and tragedy are unaware of the scope of trauma that can stay with First Responders.

"I understand the feelings that people have when they're out protecting other people's homes and your home is being evacuated."

McGrew pointed out that a number of firefighters, police officers and others who fought to save homes during the recent fires across Los Angeles County also lost their homes.

"There's a lot of emotional impact when that happens with the families, when their loved one is out protecting other people and then their own home burns down. They're not there to protect their own family. It's a selfless job that the folks that do this job are willing to go out and put their lives on the line for people that they don't even know. And, there's a lot of sacrifices that happen. And people don't really understand that."

McGrew said that is why he and his team created this organization.

"To help with those impacts. To give people the tools so they can get through difficult situations like this."

The local edition of Viewpoint will air in the coming months on PBS. Your News Channel will share the date once it's known.

911 At Ease is funded with community donations. Click here if you would like to make a donation.