Families seek refuge in Santa Barbara, thousands in limbo following LA fires

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Phil Svitek has already geared up for a potential evacuation.



“You just close that door for the last time and it's like, is this it is this last time I'm entering the space?” said Svitek, who lives in Tarzana.

He says right now he’s lucky to be safe, but his heart is with those who have lost everything.



“The word devastating, heartbroken. It just doesn't mean anything. You know, like it doesn't begin to encompass what that is. … The idea of even rebuilding is just insane. Like you can put a number down in terms of houses and businesses lost, but that doesn't have the emotional weight of it, that doesn't have the just every— like it's unfathomable,” said Svitek.

For the last week, Svitek has been helping connect hundreds of friends to resources— and Thursday night he helped 2 of his friends evacuate to Santa Barbara.



“Once we got there, they felt relief just seeing the night sky and no where smoky air or signs of a fire. It was just a very calming place. The people that I know in Santa Barbara, they're thinking about the people in L.A. and everyone that I know there has like 10 people, 20 people living out there, you know, like it's air mattresses and all this stuff in their house,” said Svitek.



This has been an emotionally trying time for survivors, but right now Svitek says it’s important to just push through.



“I'm very much on little sleep, just adrenaline. I'm like, 'What do we need to do right now?' But, you know, again, maybe that's how I'm processing emotions of just 'Let's get through it first, you know, and then I'll share a good cry,'” said Svitek.



Evacuees say the greatest need right now is a stable shelter, food, and clothing.

Airbnb is working with 211 LA to offer free, temporary housing to support residents who have been displaced from their homes or forced to evacuate by the wildfires.

You can also seek refuge in any one of these Evacuation Centers:

Westwood Recreation Center: 1350 Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90025

1350 Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90025 Arcadia Community Center : 375 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007

: 375 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007 Pasadena Civic Center : 468 N Bedford Dr., in Beverly Hills

: 468 N Bedford Dr., in Beverly Hills Ritchie Valens Recreation Center : 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Pacoima, CA 91331

: 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Pacoima, CA 91331 El Camino Real Charter High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

If you need food assistance in LA County, check out this map to find food near you.

Some restaurants are offering free meals both evacuees and first responders:

Blaze Pizza - Glendale: Free 11-inch pizzas in four cheese, pepperoni, Red Vine and Herbivore. Located at 3210 Glendale Galleria.

Free 11-inch pizzas in four cheese, pepperoni, Red Vine and Herbivore. Located at 3210 Glendale Galleria. Crustacean , 468 N Bedford Dr., in Beverly Hills

, 468 N Bedford Dr., in Beverly Hills Dtown Pizzeria , 8424 Santa Monica Blvd #D, in West Hollywood

, 8424 Santa Monica Blvd #D, in West Hollywood Dudley Market , 9 Dudley Ave, in Venice

, 9 Dudley Ave, in Venice Fiorelli Pizza , 1039 Abbot Kinney Blvd., in Venice

, 1039 Abbot Kinney Blvd., in Venice La Sorted's , 2847 Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles

, 2847 Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles Norms , participating locations

, participating locations Sonoritas Prime Tacos , 2004 Sawtelle Blvd. (West LA) and 1050 Flower St. (DTLA)

, 2004 Sawtelle Blvd. (West LA) and 1050 Flower St. (DTLA) Sora Craft Kitchen , 1109 E 12th St., in Los Angeles

, 1109 E 12th St., in Los Angeles Sunday Gravy, 1122 Centinela Ave., in Inglewood

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is accepting food donations and volunteers.

There are several other places that need volunteers including animal shelters trying to keep pets safe until owners can return back home.



