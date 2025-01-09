National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Wofford shares latest on weather conditions

Meteorologist Wofford talked about what the main concern is currently, how powerful winds need to be to knock down cars/mobile homes, why this has been characterized as a "Particularly Difficult Situation," and what the Santa Anas in the forecast will be like later in the week.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Wofford joined News Channel Anchor Christa Kurkjian during the Midday broadcast Wednesday to give an update on weather conditions.

