Local Public Health offers tips after first West Nile-related death in the state

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A couple of weeks ago, San Luis Obispo County reported the first West Nile Virus-related death in California this year.

The infection is rare to get but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 80% of those who receive the virus do not gain symptoms.

If there are symptoms, they include fatigue, headaches, fever and rash.

As of July 16, there has been two reported human cases, 68 dead birds, 283 mosquito samples and one horse infected, according to westnile.ca.gov.

The largest tips for caution of the West Nile Virus is to use protective spray, be aware of stagnant water in the area, report dead birds, and to wear long sleeves and pants when outside during dusk and dawn.

If there is a dead bird, it is encouraged to call 1-877-WNV-BIRD.