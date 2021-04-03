Zodo’s gets green light to reopen indoors

Top Stories

GOLETA, Calif. — After nine months of downtime, Zodo's has finally reopened its bowling alley and indoor arcade.

This weekend, an outpouring of people were thrilled to be back.

“It’s been a long time, it’s been almost a year since I last bowled,” Leonardo Borrayo said. “Yesterday was my first day back and I felt good to come back.”

Since mid-March, Santa Barbara County has been in the red tier.

Under the current state health guidelines, bowling alleys are only allowed to reopen if a county reaches the orange tier.

However, the county health department gave Zodo's special permission to reopen as a family entertainment center.

Inside Zodo’s, masks must be worn at all times until guests step into their lane.

All bowling balls are sanitized by the staff and one lane must be left between each group.

The arcade is also allowed to reopen with a reduced capacity.

Without any ability to bank on bowling over the past pandemic year, Zodo’s was forced to reinvent itself.

This meant moving many TVs outside, installing a turf patio in front of the facility and creating an outdoor arcade.

Now, being back open is a striking success for the local business.

“Once you get to your lane, you forget what’s going on outside,” Zodo’s general manager Charity Rice said. "That brief moment is bringing comfort to people.”

Zodo’s is now open everyday from noon till 10 p.m.

