Massive unemployment insurance fraud may involve every jail and prison in California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - More than 100 law enforcement officials from throughout California met on a Zoom call recently to discuss how jail and prison inmates are committing widespread fraud through the California Employment Development Department also known as the EDD. The EDD oversees the distribution of unemployment insurance benefits to millions of out of work Californians. Many of them lost their job when the pandemic hit in March.

Brian Cota, who's assigned to the case for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, was on that call. He said the fraud may include inmates at every county jail and state and federal prison in the state. Cota said the call boiled down to one question, "Where do we go from here?"

The EDD has only 18 investigators, so Cota believes most of the responsibility to investigate and prosecute those involved will fall on local jurisdictions. He said EDD has identified at least 143 inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail who allegedly received unemployment benefits illegally from the EDD while they were incarcerated. But chances are that number could go much higher.

NewsChannel Three learned through other sources that EDD officials started seeing a pattern and contacted authorities in counties throughout the state to cross reference the names of people receiving benefits with people who were behind bars for committing other crimes. Cota confirmed the investigation at this point includes fraud and other forms of identity theft.

The question many people may ask is, how does an inmate get access to a computer to commit this sort of fraud? Authorities are looking at inmates relatives on the outside who are part of the scheme to steal the money from legitimate unemployed Californians. Those accomplices may get a cut of the money that's stolen.

Cota said no charges have been filed against anyone in Santa Barbara County yet. He said he could not comment further because it's an ongoing investigation. The key questions are, who's involved and how much money is being stolen?

When NewsChannel Three interviewed State Representative Jim Patterson from Fresno in September about the extent of the fraud he told us, "We think it could be in the tens of million and very well be in the 100's of million and I think the scary part about this is that the EDD, as we speak right now, doesn't even know."

District Attorneys from San Mateo, Sacramento, Eldorado and Kern Counties, plus the US Attorney for the Eastern District of California held a press conference on Tuesday morning to talk about the case at this point. They called what's going on right now, "The largest taxpayer fraud in California history," "I've never seen fraud of this magnitude." They sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom asking him to get personally involved to stop the fraud which could surpass one billion dollars.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert revealed that at least $140 million dollars in fraudulent unemployment claims have been paid to inmates at California prisons. Some claims were paid to individuals using names like 'John Doe' and 'Poopy Britches.' She also said death row inmates have received $421,000. The LA Times is reporting one of those death row inmates who received benefits is Scott Peterson who murdered his pregnant wife Lacy just before Christmas in 2002.

Authorities said the majority of the stolen money is from the federal government, however they do not know exactly how much. They said the complexity of this investigation is difficult to describe at this point.