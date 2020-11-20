Solvang’s oldest independently-owned bookstore turns 50

Top Stories

SOLVANG, Calif. — The Book Loft is getting ready to celebrate this weekend. The oldest of two bookstores in Solvang is turning a half-century. This weekend the bookstore will host three days of events.

On Friday The Book Loft will kick off celebrations with a presentation, champaign toast and music in the courtyard. On Saturday and Sunday, two Scandinavian Disney princesses will make appearances, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and Elsa from Frozen.

The Book Loft has had a lot of challenges over the years. The emergence of big chain bookstores like Barnes & Noble and Amazon. Now the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Book Loft is a full-service independent bookstore. They have a wide variety of Scandinavian books and gifts to go with Solvang’s Danish heritage. And the Hans Christian Andersen Museum is located on their second floor.

For this weekend’s events, The Book Loft will enforce COVID-19 protocols. Masks must be worn over the nose and mouth and groups must keep six feet distances from others.