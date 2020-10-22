Multiple car accidents back up traffic for 2 miles on Highway 101 through Gaviota

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Several car accidents were reported Thursday morning on Highway 101 near Gaviota.

The first was reported just before 6 o clock. According to the California Highway Patrol, two cars crashed and were partially blocking the number 1 lane.

Shortly after that, a white Ford 150 truck crashed into the guardrail, and was also partially blocking the number 1 lane.

Not 10 minutes later, around 6:01 a.m., CHP says a dark colored Honda hit a semi truck, and the crash ended up blocking both lanes. The dark Honda may have spun out and hit the guardrail.

Then, a white colored SUV crashed near the Gaviota Tunnel, and a Nissan and other cars were involved in a crash near the "S" curve around 6:11 a.m.

A SIG alert was issued around 6:30 a.m. because all lanes were blocked.

It was not immediately clear when traffic would be flowing smoothly again.

Caltrans had issued multiple warnings for drivers traveling through the area.

The southbound lanes of #US101 are blocked following multiple traffic accidents south of the Gaviota Tunnel in Santa Barbara County. Emergency responders are on the scene. Expect delays in the area. State Route 246 and 154 remain open.@CaltransD5 — Jim Shivers (@PIOJimShivers) October 22, 2020