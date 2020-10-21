Extra holiday shopping coming to State Street

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Here’s your chance to get a kickstart on shopping local this holiday season. Downtown Santa Barbara is organizing weekly outdoor shopping on State Street. The State Street Promenade Market will be Thursdays from 3:00 to 7:30 p.m. starting November 5.

The goal is to encourage people to shop local and shop small this holiday season. Downtown Santa Barbara is inviting talented local artisans and makers to sign up for the market. Extra LED lighting will be added across the street to help with the evening hours of the market.

The deadline for local vendors to signup for the November 5 market is Friday October 23. You can signup on Downtown Santa Barbara's website.