Santa Barbara City Council to address civilian police review system

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara's City Council is returning from their summer recess Tuesday. Among the topics on the agenda are a contract with Visit Santa Barbara for tourism marketing service and public comment on a civilian police review system.

Last month council members planned to address a civilian police review system after rallies in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer while being detained.

City Council's meeting is at 2 p.m. and can be attended online on the city's website. The civilian police review system is the 13th item on the agenda.