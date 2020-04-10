Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 2:41 am
Published 2:43 am

Santa Barbara County Fire responds to structure fire in Santa Maria Valley

041020 Orcutt Ranch House Fire

SANTA MARIA, Cali.- Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a structure fire on the 1500 block of Solomon Road in the Santa Maria Valley early Friday Morning.

The fire was located underneath a large old ranch home, appearing to come from the foundation of the single family home. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m. and knocked the fire down. The people living in the home got out safely.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

Fire / Santa Maria - North County

Ariel Galvez

Ariel Galvez is a producer at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply