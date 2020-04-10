Santa Barbara County Fire responds to structure fire in Santa Maria Valley

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Cali.- Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a structure fire on the 1500 block of Solomon Road in the Santa Maria Valley early Friday Morning.

Structure Fire, 1500 block of Solomon Rd in the Santa Maria Valley. SBC and SMR are on scene working a fire under the foundation of a sin. fam. res. All occupants are out of the house, fire has been knocked down and no injuries. Cause is under investigation. Call newsline. pic.twitter.com/31lKH3ucU5 — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) April 10, 2020

The fire was located underneath a large old ranch home, appearing to come from the foundation of the single family home. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m. and knocked the fire down. The people living in the home got out safely.

The cause of fire is under investigation.