Santa Barbara County Fire responds to structure fire in Santa Maria Valley
SANTA MARIA, Cali.- Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a structure fire on the 1500 block of Solomon Road in the Santa Maria Valley early Friday Morning.
The fire was located underneath a large old ranch home, appearing to come from the foundation of the single family home. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m. and knocked the fire down. The people living in the home got out safely.
The cause of fire is under investigation.
