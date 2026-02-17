Change Is Here: New Workplace Laws Affect Santa Barbara Businesses

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara businesses are adjusting to new California employment laws that could change the way they hire and operate.

State employment laws now impact businesses of all sizes, and attorneys note the updates are broad and cover nearly every employer in the region.

One employment lawyer explains that companies must act now to avoid legal exposure.

Another attorney adds that failure to comply could result in fines, complaints, or costly claims.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce represents thousands of local businesses. Its leadership describes members reviewing policies, updating procedures, and rethinking hiring practices to meet the new requirements.

The Chamber emphasizes that while the laws protect workers, they also require careful planning from employers.

Some larger companies face additional rules.

Under California privacy regulations, businesses that collect significant consumer data must meet strict requirements. Companies like Deckers Brands are navigating these privacy laws while continuing daily operations.

Attorneys note that understanding which businesses must comply and how is critical to avoiding penalties.

For business owners, preparation is key – updating handbooks, training managers, and reviewing hiring practices are all part of the effort.

One local business leader describes the extra time and cost required but stresses it is necessary to operate responsibly.

Across Santa Barbara, companies are adapting not to resist change, but to survive it.

In today’s economy, understanding the law may be just as important as growing the business.

Your News Channel will have in-depth coverage on this topic on Thursday at 6pm