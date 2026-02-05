The Last Witnesses: Holocaust Survivors Defy Time in a Digital Age

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - As the number of Holocaust survivors dwindles, two voices in Santa Barbara refuse to let memory fade.

George Rusznak and Josie Martin were children when war tore through Europe — ripped from homes, separated from family, and forced to hide simply because they were Jewish.

“We survived,” George says, “because my mother didn’t just hope — she acted.”

In 1940s France, Josie was taken in by a nun after her parents made the impossible choice to send her away. “I cried, thinking I might never see them again.”

Decades later, their lives intersect at the Jewish Federation of Santa Barbara — two survivors bound by resilience, remembering those who never returned.

Now, a new virtual exhibit at the Jewish Federation of Santa Barbara uses artificial intelligence to preserve their stories, letting visitors ask them questions even after they’re gone.

It’s a way of defying time itself — ensuring that when the last witness is gone, their voices still answer.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity,” says George. “Whether I’m here or not, people can still hear what I lived through."

Two survivors. One promise: never again.

