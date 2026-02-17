Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Driver taken to the hospital after flipping her car at Skyway and Fairway Monday evening

Image courtesy of the Santa Maria Police Department
SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A driver was transported with minimal injuries after flipping her car near Skyway Drive and Fairway Drive Monday night.

On Feb. 16, around 6:39 p.m., a single-vehicle rolled over after the driver lost control, collided with a center divider followed by a light pole, and flipped the car detailed the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release Tuesday.

The only person in the vehicle suffered minimal injuries and was transported from the scene to Marian Regional Medical Center for further medical treatment shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

