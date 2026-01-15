Santa Maria Valley Chamber Unveiling Plans to Increase Tourism in the Region

SANTA MARIA, Cailf. (KEYT) - The Santa Maria Valley Chamber will unveil plans Thursday afternoon that are currently being developed to help in boost tourism in the region in the coming years.

The plans will be announced during a Chamber event called "Santa Maria Valley Tourism Celebration," which is scheduled to take place at the recently renovated Homewood Suites by Hilton Santa Maria.

In addition, the Chamber will also present the current state of tourism in the valley, as well as reveal key market insights and performance data.

"Tourism is a powerful engine for our local economy, supporting jobs and enhancing the quality of life for all residents,” said Jennifer Harrison, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber. "This event is an opportunity to not only celebrate the incredible hard work of our partners but also to share critical market insights and unveil the strategic initiatives that will drive Santa Maria Valley forward."

