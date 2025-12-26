Fire crews and hazmat teams responded to leak at cold storage facility on La Brea Avenue

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews and a hazmat team successfully responded to a leak at Lineage Logistics' cold storage facility on La Brea Avenue on Friday.

The odor of ammonia was reported in the surrounding area and a shelter-in-place order was issued for nearby areas during the response, but no one was injured or sickened shared the Santa Maria Fire Department.

According to Santa Maria Fire Department, the leak was due to a faulty compressor and once the equipment was secured and the leak mitigated, the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

A single engine was initially summoned to the cold storage facility for an alarm, but an engineer with Lineage Logistics confirmed it was not a false alarm and a full fire and hazmat response from Santa Barbara County Fire Department was requested detailed the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Teams used decontamination methods to limit the spread of hazardous materials during the response and the faulty compressor is part of work expected at the facility in the coming days noted the Santa Maria Fire Department.