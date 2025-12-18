Driver dies after single-vehicle rollover off Figueroa Mountain Road Wednesday

BUELLTON, Calif. (KEYT) – A man has died after the Jeep Gladiator he was driving was involved in a single-vehicle rollover off Figueroa Mountain Road Wednesday evening.

The public identification of the deceased is awaiting contact with his next of kin.

On Dec. 17, around 4:40 p.m., dispatchers received an iPhone crash notification on Figueroa Mountain Road stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol-Buellton Area (CHP).

Responding officers located an overturned Jeep Gladiator down an embankment off the side of Figueroa Mountain Road, east of the nearby campgrounds detailed the CHP.

Officers found a male driver alone inside of the overturned vehicle and he was removed before a California State Parks Ranger and CHP officers began life-saving attempts at the scene shared the CHP.

Despite those efforts, the man died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. noted the CHP.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Buellton Area CHP Office at 805-691-6160.