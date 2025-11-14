Detectives investigating suspicious death east of Santa Maria near SR 166 and Suey Creek Road

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Detectives are investigating a suspicious death after officers responded to the area of State Route 166 at Suey Creek Road late Thursday evening.

On Nov. 13, around 11:40 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol-Santa Maria Area were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 166 at Suey Creek Road, east of Santa Maria stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol-Santa Maria Area (CHP).

Arriving officers determined that their response was for a suspicious death and detectives with the CHP's Coastal Division Investigative Services took over the investigation detailed the CHP.

Detectives are now turning to the public for help.

Anyone with more information or were in the area of State Route 166 and Suey Creek Road east of Santa Maria late Thursday evening are asked to contact the CHP Coastal Division's Tip Line at:

CHP-710Tips@chp.ca.gov.