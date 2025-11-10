Police turn to the public for help locating missing Santa Maria teen Francina Carreto

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police are turning to the public for help locating 14-year-old Francina Victoriano Carreto of Santa Maria.

The teen was last seen Sunday evening around 9:30 p.m. and is described as five feet tall, 110 pounds, with black hair with red highlights, and brown eyes stated the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release Monday morning.

According to Santa Maria Police, she was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark jeans and she is considered at risk due to her age and because her disappearance is out of the ordinary.

If you have seen Francina or have any information about her whereabouts, please call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.