Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Police turn to the public for help locating missing Santa Maria teen Francina Carreto

Image courtesy of the Santa Maria Police Department
By
today at 10:37 am
Published 10:46 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police are turning to the public for help locating 14-year-old Francina Victoriano Carreto of Santa Maria.

The teen was last seen Sunday evening around 9:30 p.m. and is described as five feet tall, 110 pounds, with black hair with red highlights, and brown eyes stated the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release Monday morning.

According to Santa Maria Police, she was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark jeans and she is considered at risk due to her age and because her disappearance is out of the ordinary.

If you have seen Francina or have any information about her whereabouts, please call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.