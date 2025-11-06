Myichael Lennon of Lompoc sentenced to over nine years for multiple thefts from local stores

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – Myichael Kheal Jahmyi Tyre Lennon, 36, of Lompoc was sentenced to nine years and four months after being found guilty of five felony counts of theft from local businesses.

Lennon entered Marshalls and Walmarts stores in Lompoc on five separate occasions between March 15 and May 17 of this year stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

Each time, Lennon stole multiple items and left the stores without paying, often using a fire escape detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

On Aug. 18, a Santa Barbara County jury convicted the 36-year-old on four counts of petty theft with prior convictions and one count of second-degree commercial burglary while also finding true that Lennon had two prior strike offenses shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

"This office is committed to stopping serial thieves who continue to victimize our local businesses in Santa Barbara County," stated Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch. "This verdict ensures that the defendant and anyone else who thinks they can steal without consequences will be held accountable for their actions."