Teen booked on weapons charges after foot chase Friday evening in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 15-year-old was arrested after allegedly discarding a loaded, unserialized handgun during a foot chase with officers Friday evening in Santa Maria.

On Oct. 17, around 5:21 p.m., officers with the Santa Maria Police Department's Gang Suppression Team were patrolling in the area of Western Avenue and Kingston Drive when they saw two juvenile males walking south stated a press release Saturday from the Santa Maria Police Department.

As officers passed the pair, one of them was seen reaching for his waistband and making other suspicious movements and officers decided to contact the duo detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, the juveniles immediately fled on foot when officers approached and one of them was seen reaching into his waistband and discarding a gun during the chase.

The duo split up and officers apprehended the juvenile seen throwing the firearm away shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

The other juvenile was not apprehended, but a search of the area resulted in the discovery of a loaded, unserialized polymer 9mm handgun explained the Santa Maria Police Department.

The recovered firearm is the featured image of this article.

The apprehended juvenile, a 15-year-old, was booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on weapons violations added the Santa Maria Police Department.